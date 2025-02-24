Steelers Make First Free Agent Signing: What's Next?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inked their first free agent to a deal this offseason, beginning their work to add to their roster for the 2025 campaign. Donald Parham adds a fourth name to their tight ends room and look to have filled out the position before free agency even begins.
Parham, 27, will likely sit behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington on the depth chart, and will compete with Connor Heyward and any other additions for the final roster spots. The UDFA out of Stetson spent last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad after time with the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.
So, what's next?
The Steelers aren't done adding names, and may not be done adding before free agency. The team can ink veterans who were released early, and may have a name or two to watch, such as former Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
First, they're headed to Indianapolis. The Steelers, along with the rest of the NFL, will attend the NFL Combine this week in hopes of putting some of the biggest touches on their 2025 NFL Draft scouting. Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and a number of other coaches and scouts will be in attendance, meeting with players and evaluating their performance during the drills.
There will also be plenty of conversations happening between teams and agents. The NFL Combine welcomes almost everyone in the NFL, which means there will be a number of agents and general managers in the same city. Like every years, there's bound to be some conversations about Pittsburgh making a move.
From there, chances are that the Steelers' next big decision is their quarterback. They still haven't decided if it's going to be Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, another veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold, or a trade for Matthew Stafford.
Well, before free agency begins, chances are the Steelers make their decision. That might be waiting for Rodgers, but most likely, it's picking either Wilson or Fields.
And from there, it's off to the races in free agency. Expect the Steelers to move on from some veterans with high cap hits before and during their signing periods. This roster will look a lot different than it did a year ago. And that includes both sides of the ball, and probably some long-term starters for the black and gold not being here in 2025.
