Former Steelers Receiver Feels Overlooked and Motivated
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, it signified a fresh start for both sides. The Steelers are firmly committed to George Pickens as their number-one option on offense, squeezing Johnson out of his former role. Johnson is an incredibly talented wide receiver with an elite ability to separate from defensive backs. His immaturity and locker room presence was too much for the Steelers to look past, and they sent him to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson.
The trade has been a motivating factor for Johnson, who enters the final season of his current contract. The market for wide receivers is booming currently. Justin Jefferson signed the richest deal in league history for a WR, guaranteeing himself $110 million. Speaking to the Charlotte Observer, Johnson discussed how the current market impacts him as a pending free agent.
"It's crazy -- seeing everybody getting big contracts," he said. "It just motivates me to keep working. God will (provide) when I'm ready for it, so I'll keep stacking days and not really worry about that and keep pressing, because if I press it's going to throw my game off. ... Just gotta stay relaxed, keep being humble, help the team win the best way I can, and my game is going to speak for itself. If they feel like they want to extend me, then I'm all for it."
Johnson will certainly be looking for a salary raise for his next contract. In 2022, he signed a two-year extension with the Steelers for a total of slightly less than $37 million for an average annual salary just north of $18 million. $27 million of the contract was guaranteed as well. The average salary ranks 21st among receivers, according to OverTheCap.com. In terms of actual cash Johnson will receive this year, he's only set to make $10 million in 2024.
While Johnson isn't in the upper echelon of receivers in the NFL, he's arguably a top-20 receiver in the league. He's had at least 680 receiving yards in every season of his NFL career and has three seasons with 85 or more receptions. Understandably, he wants his contract to reflect that. He could also be after a guaranteed amount that is in line with the rest of the market.
Pittsburgh wasn't one of the teams willing to give Johnson a long-term deal, but Carolina could be. First, he'll have to become a primary target for Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young. That's why the Panthers acquired him, at least. The Steelers are hoping that they made the right call on Johnson, and their receiver room can take a step forward without him.
