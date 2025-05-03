Steelers WR George Pickens Almost Requested Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pretty big wide receiver move this offseason, trading with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf. They followed that up by extending Metcalf, handing the All-Pro wideout a five-year, $150 million after sending a second-round pick to Seattle.
The moved raised plenty of questions. The Steelers have been looking for a splashy wide receiver move, and after failing to get Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers last year, they were destined to add someone alongside George Pickens. But few believed they'd make a most this unheard of for Pittsburgh.
Once it happened, everyone started talking about what it means for Pickens. Apparently, they almost never got the opportunity to see if they could make both wide receivers work. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pickens nearly requested a trade out of Pittsburgh this offseason.
"I was told, in the end, [George] Pickens in the end wants to be in Pittsburgh, sort of flirted with a trade request, but in the end, he loves Mike Tomlin and wants to be a part of things," Fowler said.
Pickens is set to enter a contract year and is going to work with what could be his sixth starting quarterback in four seasons if Aaron Rodgers signs. In three years, he's recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns, with his best season being 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a league-high 18.1 yards per reception.
The Steelers would like to keep Pickens and Metcalf this season and have continued to push that narrative.
" No, we're glad we have George and DK [Metcalf] here," general manager Omar Khan said before the NFL Draft on if the team is considering moving Pickens. "I think they're going to be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."
Reports claim the Steelers were receiving and negotiating in calls during the draft for a possible trade, but nothing ever came to fruition. Now that the draft is over, the Steelers haven't continued those conversations. And if Pickens also wants to stay, maybe the pair is going to remain in tact for 2025.
