Steelers Giving Will Howard Shot? Best Draft Picks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited six rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft before adding a rookie quarterback. Now, Will Howard is in town before Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers still expect Rodgers to sign at some point, but in the meantime, they have a new QB, and everyone is wondering the same thing.
Howard comes from a National Championship team where he played his biggest and best ball.
"Obviously, we're really excited to add Will [Howard] to our quarterback room," offensive coordinator Arthu Smith said after the selection. "Really impressive resume, as I've gotten to know Will during this process. Obviously, he's played a lot of big games, and when I got a chance to meet with him and spend some time with him at his Pro Day, [we] just came away even more impressed with the person that Will Howard is. We're just excited that we can to add to our quarterback room and the opportunity to work with him."
Everyone wants to know what the expectations of Howard are in Year One. Can he actually beat out Mason Rudolph for the second-string job? Can he play so well that he earns the starting job? That probably depends on Rodgers' decision, but if the 41-year-old doesn't show up, are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to be a team starting a rookie? A sixth-round rookie?
Only time will tell, but there are questions to be answered. Some of those questions could be answered now, and All Steelers Talk dove into every one of them as the Steelers transition away from the NFL Draft and head into the offseason programs.
Football is almost back, and the Steelers may finally have their quarterback.
