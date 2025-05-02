Analyst Makes Bold Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Claim
While the overwhelming consensus is that Aaron Rodgers will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, some around the NFL don't believe his heart's really in it.
Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", former offensive lineman and current analyst Ross Tucker shared his belief that Rodgers isn't all that interested in hitting the field next season given that he still hasn't made a decision while remaining a free agent.
"These are the Pittsburgh Steelers, OK?" Tucker said. "And they're still waiting for this guy to decide if he wants to play. By the way, if a guy's waiting this long to decide whether or not they want to play, they don't really want to play."
The long wait for a resolution has been draining for some, though it's more or less par for the course with Rodgers, who has dragged out similar situations in the past.
He gave Pittsburgh the green light to pass on him considering he's prioritizing his personal life while sharing that there's no deadline for a decision during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, but the organization still appears focused on bringing him in.
Owner Art Rooney II expressed his optimism about doing just that on Steelers Nation Radio during Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and if his comments are any indication, the team would like to hammer out an agreement so that Rodgers is in the building for the bulk of the offseason program.
Retirement doesn't appear to be in the cards for the 41-year-old, but Tucker reiterated his opinion that Rodgers doesn't want to play while also stating that he doesn't make sense as a potential quarterback solution for Pittsburgh.
"He doesn't want to play," Tucker said. "He doesn't really want to play. I think he wants to stay relevant, so I think he will play for the Steelers, but this doesn't make any sense either short-term or long-term for Pittsburgh in my mind."
Nonetheless, there should be word on Rodgers' next steps in the not-too-distant future, which would put all of the speculation to rest one way or another.
