Cowboys Rookie Makes Joke About Steelers Rivalry
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have fans everywhere. The world is filled with Terrible Towels and black and gold jerseys. That includes many players who are hoping to one day join the NFL, and one player who happened to get drafted by a team he once was told he had to hate.
The Dallas Cowboys used their first-round pick, selection No. 12 overall, to select Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker. The hard-nosed guard has fans excited with his great interview skills and ability to show the team how dedicated he is to being a Cowboy. That includes now hating the Steelers.
Speaking with The Next Round, Booker explained that he grew up being a Steelers fan, but that he was raised as an old-school football fan. That meant he never liked the Dallas Cowboys. Now that he's a member of the Cowboys, things are the opposite.
"I grew up a Steelers fan," Booker said. "Knowing that rivalry dates back to before I was born and even before my parents were born. I’m a football junkie, I love football. Growing up, watching A Football Life, all I seen was, ‘If you’re a Steelers fan, you’re supposed to hate the Cowboys.’ I’m a Dallas Cowboy now, so I hate the Steelers."
Steelers fans probably aren't too upset. While the Steelers and Cowboys rivalry remains pretty strong, Pittsburgh has other fish to fry like overcoming the Baltimore Ravens and proving they're once again the best team in the AFC North.
Still, Booker is a good offensive lineman that head coach Mike Tomlin may have had his eye on during the NFL Draft process. If for any reason he finds himself in Pittsburgh during his NFL career, he might have some explaining to do on how quickly he can transition back to the Steelers side of the rivalry.
