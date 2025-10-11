All Steelers

Steelers Get Another Boost Before Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers might do something they haven't done all season.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two prominant names returning to their lineup in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, including a linebacker that has missed time with a sprained ankle. Now, their defense may be taking another step forward with him in it.

The Steelers have found a diamond in the rough with Nick Herbig. As his brother, Nate, used to say, Herbig is a "stud," and has proven his worth for Pittsburgh. In his time starting the last two weeks, the Steelers linebacker has recorded 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. But this week, his running mate is back in action as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) reacts to a defensive play during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alex Highsmith's Return

The Steelers will get Alex Highsmith back in the fold for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain. Highsmith, 28, started the season strong with nine tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the first game and change, but has since missed nearly the last three games.

There are questions to what the snap count will be between Highsmith and Herbig this week and Highsmith gets back into the fold and Herbig continues to progress toward being a star. Highsmith, however, has been the team's dominant linebacker alongside T.J. Watt for years, and that likely won't change, despite Herbig's evolution.

Defense at Full Strength

The Steelers defense could be at full strength for the first time all season as they take on the Cleveland Browns in their first AFC North game. Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr. are back in the lineup this week after missing time. Porter has been out since Week 1 after suffering a hamstring injury.

It doesn't stop there, though. Jalen Ramsey, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, is listed as questionable. Ramsey has not missed a game yet as the team had a Bye last week, and finished his week being able to practice.

Being listed as questionable isn't a guarantee, but certainly a glimmer of hope for a player many believed was going to be ruled out this week.

The last time Highsmith played, he did not have Derrick Harmon within the defensive line. If Ramsey does play, it'll mark the first time this season Pittsburgh has had all 11 orginal starters on the field together.

Without Ramsey, Porter and Darius Slay will start on the outside with Brandin Echols on the inside. But don't rule out a healthy defense for Pittsburgh.

