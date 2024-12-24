Steelers Get Star WR Back Against Chiefs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will finally get their star wide receiver back, announcing George Pickens is good to go with no injury tag heading into Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pickens was able to practice fully the last two days of practice and will return to the lineup after being cleared by the medical staff.
Pickens hasn't played since Week 14 when he suffered the hamstring injury during practice. Prior to his absence, he tallied 850 yards and three touchdowns this season, at one point being a top five receiver in receiving yards in 2024.
The Steelers were getting desperate to have their star wideout back on the field, patiently waiting for his health to hit a point for a return. Without him, the Steelers went 1-2, falling in their last two while failing to score over 20 points in either outing.
The Steelers will have a few bigger names back on the field as cornerback Dont Jackson, safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi are all healthy and set to play. The team did rule out wide receiver Ben Skowronek and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who both left Week 16 with injuries.
Quarterback Justin Fields is listed as questionable with his abdominal injury.
