Steelers Legend Makes Bold Claim About Davante Adams Trade
While the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of their first losing streak of the season, former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes there's a solution to their problems.
On the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberber proclaimed that if Pittsburgh were to acquire star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, it would instantly vault the team into Super Bowl contention.
"Davante Adams is arguably the best in the game right now," Roethlisberger said. "He's an absolute animal ... If he comes here with George, watch out. Here we go. New Orleans, we might be coming ... Those two would be a crazy tandem. They would be really good, and you could do a lot of things, and you're gonna open up the run game because now you're scared of the pass game."
The Steelers' search for a weapon alongside Pickens has been firmly established since the offseason, and there may be no better time to pounce than right now.
Recent reports have suggested that Las Vegas would prefer to get a trade done as soon as possible, though it won't give up Adams just for the sake of resolving the situation on an accelerated timeline.
Adams has not played in either of the Raiders' last two games due to a hamstring injury, but is expected back for Week 6. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints remain in the hunt because of their connections to him via Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, who have both played with Adams at different points in his career, but the Steelers can also be counted among that group as well.
Pittsburgh's offense has sputtered throughout the year, especially against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 when it posted 226 yards of total offense to go with 17 points.
The unit has dealt with a number of injuries to key contributors, particularly on the offensive line, but the issues range beyond that. Justin Fields has performed admirably and proven himself to be the answer at quarterback for the Steelers, but he simply doesn't have enough weapons at his disposal to take the offense to the next level.
If Pittsburgh could swing a deal for Adams, however, than the narrative surrounding the team would change overnight, as Roethlisberger suggested. He's one of the best receivers in the league and has held that status for just under a decade at this point, and could truly be the missing link for the organization as they seek their first playoff win since the 2016 season.
