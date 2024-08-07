Steelers Getting Closer to Landing Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are inching closer and closer to landing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After months of a roller coaster ride finally coming down to a decision, it appears the black and gold are standing firmly on top, and are getting closer to being Aiyuk's destination.
Over the last two days, it's become known that it's "more likely" Aiyuk will be traded than sign an extension with the 49ers. At first, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots stood firmly over Pittsburgh as trade candidates. But now, it appears the Steelers are on top.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are Aiyuk's "preferred destination" at the moment.
"Some folks said the Steelers were out of it. Steelers were never out of it, and they're not out of it as we sit here right now," Garafolo said. "It sounds like, if you piece this all together, that that would be Aiyuk's preffered destination of all the teams that we've talked ahout. So it's just gotta get to the point maybe where the Steelers can sweeten the pot when it comes to the trade offer with the 49ers and then we can get to the point where Aiyuk can get a deal done with the Steelers and get over there."
Now, it appears the Patriots, who were making an "aggressive" push for Aiyuk, are backing out of the competion. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New England has pulled back their cards and are beginning to move on.
So, it comes down to the Steelers versus the Browns. Cleveland likely has more to offer than Pittsburgh, with Amari Cooper reportedly on the table in a trade package. Still, Aiyuk makes the final call on whether or not he'd sign somewhere, and it appears he's looking to sign an extension in Pittsburgh over Cleveland.
This one isn't over yet, but the Steelers are taking the lead. There's no rush on when it has to happen, and therefore, it could take more time. But unless something drastic happens, or another team emerges, Pittsburgh looks like the heavy favorite to add the wide receiver they've been chasing all offseason.
