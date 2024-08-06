Steelers Reveal Starting QB With First Depth Chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of the 2024 preseason, giving the first insight to how their roster will shake out as they prepare to host the Houston Texans in the preseason opener.
The biggest question the Steelers have answered is whether or not Justin Fields has earned himself the starting job after Russell Wilson's absence due to a calf injury. With the initial release, Pittsburgh is keeping the older veteran as their QB1, listing Wilson over Fields, with Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee to follow.
The Steelers have named George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin the top three receivers, with rookie Roman Wilson, and veterans Dez Fitzpatrick and Quez Watkins behind them. At tight end, Darnell Washington is the second-string with Connor Heyward behind him and Rodney Williams and MyCole Pruitt as the TE4's.
First-round rookie Troy Fautanu is listed as the backup left tackle behind Dan Moore Jr. Second-round pick Zach Frazier is listed as the backup center behind Nate Herbig.
On defense, undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop has climbed his way into the starting nickel spot, with free agent signing Grayland Arnold behind him. Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. line up alongside him, with second-year cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush listed as the backups on the outside.
Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as the kick returner with Calvin Austin as the punt returner.
The Steelers' depth chart will change throughout the preseason, with the possibility of the quarterback position having a new starter by Week 1. But the initial release does indicate where the team currently stands, and who still has some work to do to climb up the roster before the cut date.
The team will release a new depth chart with each preseason game.
You can view the entire depth chart here.
