Steelers Finally Landing Brandon Aiyuk?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly back in on the Brandon Aiyuk hunt and are making a push to land the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver. According to multiple reports, they're competing with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, but remain right at the top for the All-Pro.
"My understanding is the Pittsburgh Steelers have had discussions with the 49ers about potentially trading [for] Brandon Aiyuk. They are for sure in it right now. They’re one of several teams that the 49ers are speaking with," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Live. "The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. The New England Patriots are one of those teams. And there are a couple different parts to this trade. There is, can the 49ers agree to terms on a deal with either of these teams? I would say they’re certainly further along with the Browns and Patriots than they are the Steelers.
"But that is another one that at some point those two sides could come together and get a deal in place. And then there’s the contract that Brandon Aiyuk would want. And that is why he’s had so much power, so much say in this situation. Because he’s not going anywhere unless he gets a contract that he wants."
There are a ton of questions that come with a potential trade for the Steelers and their competition against the Browns and Patriots. For one, would Aiyuk want to play in New England or Cleveland? Second, what would the Steelers need to give up for Aiyuk? And have they upped that offer since the reports re-emerged.
Well, there are plenty of theories about who they would add and what draft picks they'd give up in order to land Aiyuk this offseason. Many have brought up names like Calvin Austin and Alex Highsmith, but there may be a sleeper that gets involved and finds himself involved in a trade package.
Things aren't going to calm down until Aiyuk is either traded or signed. Until then, it's the hottest topic of conversation surrounding the Steelers.
