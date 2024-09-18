Steelers Giving Broderick Jones Redemption Shot
PITTSBURGH -- It's been an extremely difficult start to the season for Pittsburgh Steelers' second-year tackle Broderick Jones. What was supposed to be a season of him and rookie Troy Fautanu anchoring the tackle positions has quickly turned sour. After three penalties in one drive, Jones watching the second-half of their week two victory over the Denver Broncos from the bench.
The Steelers are not giving up hope on Jones, nor are they anywhere near that. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media in advance of their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the tackle situation was unsurprisingly brought up.
"I had every intentions of using Broderick," Tomlin said. But when Broderick started getting highly penalized in play, I backed off of it."
It was possible that Jones could've lost his spot on the line, but Tomlin made it clear that he can come back from this. How resilient Jones is in the face of adversity is key, but the door is still open for him entering week three. With a week of work ahead of the team, he can earn more game reps.
"I'm gonna give Broderick an opportunity to rebound," Tomlin said. "He's a talented young player. I'm sure he suffered some disappointment in Troy starting. Its a natural thing. But he's gotta move past it and I've got to give him an opportunity to move past it as a leader."
Jones will get that chance now, as he and Fautanu will likely split some snaps again in practice. Tomlin has been very vocal about how impressive the rookie tackle has been, but said he's not against keeping a rotation at right tackle going.
"Rotation doesn't bother me," he said. "When everyone is capable."
Jones now gets the chance to prove he is capable. If not, Troy Fautanu could run away with the starting RT job while veteran Dan Moore remains on the left side. Entering week three, it's getting to a make or breaking point for the Steelers' second-year tackle.
