Steelers Giving Coach's Son Rookie Tryout
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner will get to give his son a chance in the NFL. The Slipper Rock University defensive back was given an invite to the Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Faulkner has been the Steelers running backs coach since 2019. He played for the team in 2001 as an undrafted free agent before heading to the CFL. He's been the team's running backs coach since 2019, but spent half of the 2023 season as the interim offensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Canada. He returned to his post with the backfield after the season.
His son, Eddie Faulker IV, is a Two-Time All-PSAC All-American, First-Time All-Region, and 2023 D2CCA All-American. He finished his college career with 160 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five interceptions, 17 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Steelers have always loved adding family ties to their roster, and will now do so twice in this year's draft class. Faulkner and his dad will reunite at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but so will seventh-round pick Carson Bruener and his dad Mark Bruener, who is a scout.
It's a Pittsburgh tradition to look for the connection, and they'll hope Faulkner's athleticism and impressive college statistics can earn him a place on the 90-man roster this summer.
