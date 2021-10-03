October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Steelers vs. Packers: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss any of the action as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers.
Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back after two-straight losses heading into Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Packers are on a two-game winning streak with red hot offense. 

The Steelers get their outside linebackers back with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith returning from groin injuries. On offense, Pittsburgh will be without wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion). James Washington and Joe Haeg are set to start in their place. 

While everyone believes the Packers walk away winners in Week 4, the Steelers aren't setting off any alarms. This one could be closer than the spread believes. 

Make sure you're watching.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers
Current Records: Steelers 1-2, Packers 2-1
Date/Time: Sunday, October 3 @ 4:25 pm ET
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay Wisconsin 

Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: CBS
Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +6 (-110) | Green Bay Packers -6 (-100)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+225) | Las Vegas (-275)
Total: Over 45 (-110) | Under 45 (-110)

