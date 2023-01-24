Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are only interested in three positions, according to the latest experts.

PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick.

While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.

The Steelers could be thinking of assuring their wide receiver room with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Addison and Calvin Austin and beginning to focus on the rest of their team from there.

So far, no notable mock drafts have the Steelers drafting a wideout, but at pick 17, it's certainly a possibility.

There are two positions that NFL Draft experts have Pittsburgh targeting. One helps the offense, while the other adds to the defense.

Four notable Mock Drafts have dropped over the last week, and have the Steelers aiming at two positions - cornerback and offensive line.

CBS Sports With the First Pick Podcast - Georgia, CB Kelee Ringo

NFL Network Bucky Brooks - Penn State, CB Joey Porter Jr.

NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah - Florida, IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

NFL Draft Bible - Ohio State, OT Dawand Jones

Those are pretty expected mocks at this point in the offseason. The Steelers didn't have a star cornerback this season but did manage to lead the NFL in interceptions. Cam Sutton will hit free agency and could be looking at a much bigger contract than his last one.

The team reportedly doesn't have any interest in bringing William Jackson III back and Ahkello Witherspoon will be a question mark after missing most of the year with a hamstring injury.

That leaves Levi Wallace as the only solidified corner.

Add the fact that Joey Porter Jr. has a connection with the Steelers because of his dad and it makes a lot of sense that he's the hot target in these mocks.

On the offensive line, the left side of the line seems to be up in the air, moving forward. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the Steelers elected to stick with Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson, but it also feels like their biggest concern comes from those two positions.

Drafting a lineman in the opening round makes sense as long as it's a name worth adding in the first 17 picks.

The Steelers' offense line played all 17 games together in 2022 and saw noticeable growth from Week 1 to Week 18. That could continue in 2023, but it's still a risk not to upgrade on the left side.

