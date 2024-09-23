Steelers Hit With Concerning Offensive Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with a concerning injury heading into Week 4. Added a growing list of ailments from the Los Angeles Chargers matchup, the team is now monitoring an apparent arm injury for running back Najee Harris.
Harris was spotted in the locker room on Monday wearing a sling on his right arm. He was not seen in the sling after the game against the Chargers, but is now nursing some sort of injury on his right side.
A Harris injury only adds to a growing list of big-name injuries for the Steelers. Guard Isaac Seumalo has missed the entire season thus far with a pectoral injury, rookie tackle Troy Fautanu has been placed on Injured Reserve with a dislocated knee cap, and the team is now waiting on timelines for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring).
This is all outside of the running back room. Inside it, Jaylen Warren is already dealing with a hamstring injury that he limited him throughout the early portion of the season. If Harris is also limited, the team will need to turn to Cordarrelle Patterson to lead the charge at running back in Week 4.
Harris has had limited injury concerns throughout his career, and him not being in a sling after the game is likely a good sign. However, dealing with any injury this early in the season is never a situation a team wants to be in.
Harris, 26, is on the final year of his rookie contract and has rushed the ball 55 times for 209 yards this season. Throughout his career, he has a total of 889 rushing attempts and 151 receptions, including seven catches this season. He rushed 18 times for 70 yards against the Chargers in Week 3.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!