Former Steelers Defender Finishes Impressive UFL Season
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jalen Elliott found greener pastures after being waived by the team during the 2024 season.
Elliott, who was let go by Pittsburgh on Oct. 1 last year, waited nearly an entire month until the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas signed him on Oct. 30.
The UFL is a spring league that began play in March 2024 and is the product of a merger between the XFL and United States Football League.
As such, the Brahmas didn't suit up for their Week 1 game until March 29 this year. When the season got rolling, however, Elliott certainly made his presence known.
In 10 games, the 26-year-old ranked 15th across the league in total tackles with 48 while also tying for the second-most interceptions with two.
San Antonio, whose roster featured several other former Steelers such as Isaiah Buggs, Brad Wing, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Alizé Mack, finished with the worst record among the UFL's eight teams at 1-9.
With the campaign now over, perhaps Elliott will catch on with an NFL team and look to secure a roster spot during the preseason.
Following a four-year career at Notre Dame, where he posted 172 tackles and six interceptions in 51 contests, Elliott signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season.
He spent his rookie year on the practice squad before signing a reserve/futures contract and remaining with Detroit in 2021. That season, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 12 tackles.
He was waived shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft, and he'd catch on with both the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Steelers in August 2023.
Pittsburgh re-signed Elliott to a futures deal in January 2024, and he played in two games this past season before his eventual release.
