Steelers Get Good News on Jaylen Warren Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their best running game of the season in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, but it came with their backup running back taking over. After Jaylen Warren missed the game as a last-minute inactive, Kenneth Gainwell stepped in. That isn't expected to be the case in Week 6, though.
Warren was a surprise inactive against the Vikings after dealing with a knee injury throughout the week. He was limited in practice on some days but was expected to play after being listed as questionable heading into the weekend.
Warren's knee didn't feel right before kickoff, leading the Steelers to make him a scratch for their Dublin game. Instead, Gainwell took over and rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
"Jaylen was a pregame decision. That’s why we listed him as questionable," head coach Mike Tomlin explained after the game. "He worked out prior to the game. We just didn’t feel good enough. We didn’t want to put him in a uniform and then he wouldn’t be able to finish and then you’re working a guy short. So, we worked him out, and that’s where we settled. Jaylen is a tough guy. He wanted to do it. I just thought it was prudent not to."
Jaylen Warren Expected to Return
According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, though, Warren will be back. The starting running back is expected to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns when the Steelers take the field again after the Bye Week.
"Sources told PennLive Friday night that the team had a low concern level for Warrens injury, and expected him to play, but it would be more about how his knee would react to Saturday’s workload," Farabaugh wrote.
Warren's Play
Warren signed a three-year extension just before the season started, keeping him as their feature running back this season. So far, he's struggled, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry with 132 yards through three games. He has, however, led the team in receiving yards twice this year.
That's not all him, though. The offensive failed to impress in three of the four games this season, with their Vikings win being the best game they've had as a group. If that continues, Warren should have more success as the primary running back for Pittsburgh moving forward.
The Steelers want to establish the ground game and allow it to help the passing attack thrive. They look at both Warren and Gainwell as usable options and having Warren back after the Bye Week should give them an opportunity to put on an even better performance than they did in Week 4.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!