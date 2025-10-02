Steelers Have Plan for Jalen Ramsey Replacement
With Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in danger of potentially missing several games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 4, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin acknowledged that the team needs a contingency plan in place while also stating that they are prepared to deal with his absence.
“I think it’s like any time you lose a starter. You’re gonna have to work through those things,” Austin said. “But, right now, it’s typical. It happens because you have to deal with it every year. Most of the time, it’s not the same starting unit out there all 17 games. So we’ll work our way through it if it shows up that way. We’ll figure it out.”
Ramsey's Injury Timeline
Ramsey's injury vs. Minnesota occurred near the end of the third quarter while he was covering wide receiver Jordan Addison. He was seen grabbing his hamstring and headed to the blue medical tent before later returning to the game in the fourth quarter.
The 30-year-old was not on the field during the Vikings' last offensive drive of the contest, however, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac later reported that he is expected to miss several games once the Steelers return from their Week 5 bye.
Other CB Injuries
Pittsburgh's cornerback room has been shorthanded for nearly the entire campaign, with Joey Porter Jr. having been out for each of the team's last three games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the New York Jets.
Brandin Echols also went down with an injury in the fourth quarter vs. Minnesota, though he later explained that he was just dealing with cramping in his calves and that he'll be good to go against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
Darius Slay Jr., who sustained a leg contusion vs. the New England Patriots in Week 3 and has battled through numerous other minor ailments this season, was also pulled against the Vikings with an undisclosed injury after being seen grabbing at his side. He'd later return to the contest, though, and it doesn't appear his availability will be impacted moving forward.
Possible Ramsey Replacements
In the event that Ramsey has to miss a handful of games, which seems likely at this point, Slay and Echols will continue shouldering heavy workloads while the Steelers hope Porter Jr. is ready to return in the near future.
James Pierre, who logged 23 defensive snaps vs. Minnesota according to Pro Football Focus, should also remain a rotational piece for Pittsburgh. Rookie seventh-round pick Donte Kent, who has resided on the reserve/injured list for the entire season up to this point with a foot injury, could have his 21-day practice window opened next week and could factor into the equation from the slot as well.
Beanie Bishop Jr., who started six games as an undrafted rookie last year and came away with four interceptions, could also take on some nickelback responsibilities as a potential elevation candidate from the practice squad.
