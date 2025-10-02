Steelers Have Two Punt Returner Options, Including Preseason Star
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have to figure out how to replace Calvin Austin III in their offense. After the number two wideout went down with a shoulder injury during the team’s Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the team’s receiver depth has been decimated. Barring an outside addition, the team is likely to use a combination of players lower on the depth chart to fill out his routes.
While the Steelers feel confident they can temporarily withstand Austin’s absence on offense, the one area they have no grasp on is the punt returner. Austin was the trusted, go-to option to return punts, using his field vision and speed to create plays and flip field position. With him sidelined, they can look to two in-house options to fill the void.
Scotty Doesn’t Know
One option already on the roster is journeyman receiver Scotty Miller. The veteran pass-catcher has been with the team since last season, and he had a particularly impressive run during this past preseason. After the injury to Austin, he entered the game against the Vikings and was targeted once in the victory.
While Miller isn’t a player with overwhelming physical characteristics, he’s a shifty player who can accelerate quickly and explosively with the ball in his hands. As the team searches for answers at the receiver position, Miller is in the pole position to gain more offensive snaps and shoulder the load on special teams.
Ke’Shawn Williams: Practice Squad Option
The Steelers are likely to look toward their practice squad for immediate assistance. With the bye week giving them extra time to make decisions, an elevation onto the 53-man roster won’t be necessary until just before their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
In the meantime, a player like Ke’Shawn Williams, who could be the player elevated come Week 6, can gain valuable practice reps as he steps in as the potential punt returner. Williams is a rookie in the NFL, but he profiles very similarly to Austin. Williams is also undersized at 5’9”, but makes up for it with his innate football IQ and athleticism. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and recorded a 39-inch vertical leap in his pre-draft testing, highlighting just how quick he can be.
While he’s not ready to contribute to the offense, he could provide a spark on the special teams over the coming weeks. More than anything, Williams moving up to the active roster and producing an impact would be a surprise occurrence, and with little attention paid to the 23-year-old, he could become the team’s temporary secret weapon.
