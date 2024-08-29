Steelers Hunt for Brandon Aiyuk Officially Ends

Finally!! 🚨 🚨 🚨



The #49ers are not trading star WR Brandon Aiyuk — he’s staying in SF with a massive extension, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Aiyuk is getting a front-loaded 4-year deal worth $120M — done by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. And yes, Aiyuk will now practice. pic.twitter.com/2LreDyUDoH