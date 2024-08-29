Steelers Hunt for Brandon Aiyuk Officially Ends
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk has officially come to an end as the All-Pro wide receiver is staying with the San Francisco 49ers, signing a massive long-term extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Aiyuk has been linked to the Steelers since the start of the offseason, with Pittsburgh being known as the front-runner for the star receiver throughout the summer. They reportedly nearly came to a trade agreement during the NFL Draft, but nothing was finalized. They were then named one of three teams in pursuit of him as trade rumors started to heat up during training camp.
The Steelers ended their negotiations when they would not meet the trade demands of the 49ers. San Francisco was looking for a veteran playmaker on top of draft capital. Pittsburgh did not have that player, but continued to stay in the race, being the final runners in competition for Aiyuk.
Now, Aiyuk is signing a "fully loaded," four-year, $120 million deal with the 49ers.
Without Aiyuk on the roster, the Steelers are marching forward with the group they have. George Pickens and Van Jefferson will headline the group, with Calvin Austin behind them. Rookie Roman Wilson will try to become part of the group after he returns from an ankle injury. Scott Miller is also included, but tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt and Darnell Washington will likely also be heavily involved in the passing game.
Missing out on Aiyuk doesn't rule out the Steelers looking at other options. With the season just ahead, they've been linked to names like John Metchie on the trade market, and could continue to search for options before Week 1. Many have speculated that their search could even continue into the season when names like Davante Adams become available due to struggling teams.
