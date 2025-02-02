Steelers Get Informal Asking Price for Tee Higgins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a big splash in the wide receiver market this offseason, whether that's free agency or the NFL Draft. And one name continues to sit above the rest in terms of value, upside and believing Pittsburgh could add a piece they were missing last season.
That name is Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is set to hit the free agency market, if the Bengals don't franchise tag him or get a deal done. But with Ja'Marr Chase also looking for a new contract, it's believed Higgins will be elsewhere in 2025, with the Steelers being a strong candidate to bring him in.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has now listed the expected price tag for the NFL's top free agent wideout. Speaking about the outlook for the 26-year-old, Fowler said the starting price is roughly $30 million to acquire his services.
"The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' market is $30 million per season, and the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he’ll hit or clear the over," Fowler wrote. "The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith’s three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range, based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help."
Despite dealing with a few injuries last season, Higgins recorded 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Throughout his career, the former first-round pick has tallied 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns, with two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.
Pittsburgh will almost certainly add at least one notable wide receiver this offseason to pair with George Pickens or the rest of their core. Higgins name should remain at the top of that list as they try to bring the AFC North star to the "enemy's side," much like they did Patrick Queen last offseason.
