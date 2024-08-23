Steelers Insider Believes Door Still Open for Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- With just one preseason game left on the docket and no concrete news of who will be named the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback, one insider believes Justin Fields can still play his way into the role.
Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette joined 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show and expressed that the Steelers haven't completely discounted the idea of awarding Fields with the starting job, though time is certainly of the essence.
"I'm not completely convinced that the door is not open, at least a little bit cracked, for Fields," Batko said.
Pittsburgh acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears in mid-March for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025. The move came mere days after they signed Russell Wilson to an inexpensive one-year deal after he was released from his $245 million contract by the Denver Broncos.
It was clear from the jump that the Steelers brought in Wilson with the full intention of him being their starter in 2024 even with Fields in the fold. He was well-established within that role during OTAs, and little occurred ahead of training camp that altered his status.
Things were thrown for a loop once Wilson injured his calf during the conditioning test, however, as Fields was suddenly thrown into the fire and received a healthy serving of first-team reps with the offense.
With Wilson partially sidelined and limited, Fields showed just enough to earn more consideration within a position battle that was largely non-existent before the last handful of weeks.
He led three series with the rest of the starters in Pittsburgh's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, finishing 5-of-6 for 67 yards. The offense failed to score in each of those trips down the field, and Fields didn't do himself any favors by fumbling twice.
Wilson returned the following week and was reinserted into his starting role for five drives against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday, though the unit didn't put up any points once again.
Fields relieved him and played the entire second half, going 11-for-17 through the air for 92 yards while adding 42 yards on the ground. The Steelers finished with just three points under his lead, however, meaning neither quarterback offered a ringing endorsement of themselves.
Fields has yet to prove he is a polished passer even despite throwing for 16 touchdowns last season, and his decision-making remains a significant work in progress. With that being said, while the winds do still appear to be blowing in Wilson's direction to win the starting job, it says something that he was able to close the gap when given the opportunity.
Fields could continue to make his case with a strong showing against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, and the fact that he's an ideal scheme fit in Arthur Smith's offense shouldn't be overlooked as the Steelers close in on a decision at quarterback.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Former QB Rips Steelers' Justin Fields
- Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers QB
- NFL Insider Calls Out Steelers for QB Decision
- Steelers Have New Competition for Brandon Aiyuk
- Steelers Lose WR Option to Eagles