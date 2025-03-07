Steelers Insider Hints at Big CB Signing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few holes to fill during free agency, and with the open market quickly approaching, the team is starting to finalize their plans and begin to prepare for their negotiations with several veteran players.
Signing Justin Fields and some of their own players is first priority. From there, it'll be about negotiating with veterans in free agency at a number of position - one of them being cornerback.
Many believe the Steelers will keep their cornerback room modest, re-signing Donte Jackson and bringing in a slot cornerback option such as Nate Hobbs from the Las Vegas Raiders. But Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes it could turn out to be a bigger splash than that.
Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, Fittipaldo said he predicts the Steelers to make their biggest splash at the cornerback position, possibly signing names like Byron Murhphy out of Minnesota or Charvarius Ward from the San Francisco 49ers.
Murphy, 27, is believed to be the biggest cornerback name on the market, coming off a season with six interceptions while working within Brian Flores' defense. He's tallied nine interceptions in his last two seasons and 14 during his six-year career.
Ward will be 29 by the end of the 2025 season but has been one of the most reliable cornerbacks in the NFL for several years. While playing just 12 games this past season, Ward did not record an interception, but had five the year prior. He's totalied 10 in his seven-year run in the NFL.
The Steelers found success with a veteran in Jackson playing alongside Joey Porter Jr. Now, with the ability to ink a bigger name player for a longer-term deal, they appear to be looking for someone to come in and solidify their star cornerback group on the outside.
It'll be interesting to see how things play out as the Steelers have roughly $62 million in available cap space heading into free agency. They'll likely sign a quarterback, removing some of those funds, but could add more by extending T.J. Watt.
