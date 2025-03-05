Steelers Get Big News on DT Target
With a need on the interior of the defensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers could reunite with an old flame who now has a clean bill of health.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, teams have been notified that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, whom the San Francisco 49ers will release, has recovered from a triceps injury ahead of free agency.
"Teams were notified that DT Javon Hargrave -- who will be a post-June-1 release by the team -- is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources," Fowler wrote on X. "He will be available to sign March 12, start of the new league year."
Hargrave suited up for just three games for the 49ers in 2024 after sustaining his injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
He signed a four-year deal worth $84 million with the team on the open market the year prior. Hargrave was a fundamental part of a stifling San Francisco defense that led the team's charge to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2023 campaign, recording 44 total tackles and seven sacks in 16 games.
The South Carolina State product started his career in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick in 2016. Over 63 contests (52 starts) for the team through 2019, Hargrave logged 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
He parlayed his success as a Steeler into a three-year contract worth $39 million with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2020, with whom he spent three seasons and posted 23.0 quarterback takedowns in 48 games.
If Pittsburgh cuts Larry Ogunjobi, which would save it $7 million against the cap, Hargrave would profile as an alluring replacement option.
While no one can project how he'll look a year removed from a major injury once the 2025 season rolls around, Hargrave has long been one of the best interior pass rushers in the league whom is also familiar with the Steelers and vice versa.
It's not a coincidence that Hargrave's teams have reached the Big Game in his last two full campaigns, and perhaps he could bring that same magic to Pittsburgh in a potential reunion this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!