Steelers Rookie Suffers Injury Before Chargers Game
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu ran into an injury issue during practice on Friday afternoon, potentially putting his availability for Sunday's Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.
Broderick Jones told reporters that he received first-team reps at right tackle in place of Fautanu, who "tweaked" something during the course of the day. He added that he does not have any additional information about his status moving forward, and that he is ready to start in his place if needed.
It's a tough break for Fautanu, who made his NFL debut last week in a win against the Denver Broncos. He played 55 snaps in the contest and did not allow a sack on two pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
The No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington, Fautanu suffered an MCL sprain during the team's opening preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9 that held him out of practice for an extended period of time.
Now, Jones could slide right back into the starting lineup after a rough showing against Denver. The Steelers originally planned on rotating him and Fautanu throughout the game, but three penalties by Jones on a single second-quarter drive relegated him to the bench for the rest of the day.
Jones started at right tackle in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and did so 10 times at the position as a rookie last season. Pittsburgh selected him with the No. 14 overall selection in 2023, and while he's had his ups and downs, there's still plenty to work with as he continues to develop.
The Steelers have been ravaged by injuries along the offensive line over the course of the last few months. Aside from Fautanu, center Nate Herbig is out for the year with a torn rotator cuff, left guard Isaac Seumalo has not practiced since late August with a pectoral injury and tackle Dylan Cook is currently on the reserve/injured list with a foot injury.
