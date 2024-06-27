Steelers FB Becoming Name to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers begin training camp, there are several players and competitions to watch. The final defensive back roster spots are up for grabs. Earning the second defensive line and middle linebacker spots will be a fiery competition between willing combatants.
The entire offensive side is a question for the Steelers. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is under the gun to improve the team's scoring. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both have lots to prove. The same can be said for pass catchers George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.
One position the team has not discussed much is fullback. The team most recently used Connor Heyward in a split role as both tight end and fullback, but he was mostly a tight end. The Steelers have some new options set to attend training camp, and one has caught team insider Ray Fittipaldo's eye. Speaking to the 93.7 The Fan team, he named Jack Colletto as a name to watch at camp.
"But there's this Jack Colletto guy, this fullback from Oregon State," he said. "I don't know how much he's (Smith) used a fullback in Atlanta or Tennessee, but Colletto is a big guy. He's versatile. Obviously, he would have to make it on special teams first."
The Steelers haven't utilized a fullback much over the last decade. The longest-tenured at the position was Roosevelt Nix. Nix was a hard-nosed fullback, but wasn't frequently on the field. He played in the "Killer B's" era, where the passing game dominated. He was on the team for four seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod, but that was mostly due to his special teams work.
The most notable fullback of the modern era is hands down Dan Kreider. Kreider was the fullback from 2000-2007, and was a fixture on the team's offense his entire tenure. He was among the best at his position in the early aughts and feared for his tenacious blocking ability.
Standing at 6'2, 240 pounds, Colletto's size harkens back to the days of the bruising fullback. Before he can do that, he'll need to prove he fits in Arthur Smith's offensive scheme. If the team finds a role for Colletto to be a downhill blocker, the Steelers could have one of the most physical ground games in the league.
