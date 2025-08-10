All Steelers

Steelers vs Jaguars Takeaways: Biggest Rookie Makes Instant Impact

After finally getting to play against outside competition, there are multiple takeaways for the Steelers to consider.

Jacob Punturi

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) brings down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) brings down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2025 preseason schedule with a victory, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-25. It was an offensive affair for the Steelers as they played with mostly second-string players. After finally getting to play against outside competition, there are multiple takeaways for the Steelers to consider.

Roman Wilson Takes Necessary Step

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson played his first game action and looked solid in a limited sample size. The second-year pass-catcher hauled in two receptions for 24 yards, including a 19-yard grab in the first quarter.

The performance didn’t erase all of the doubts surrounding Wilson, but it was a necessary first step to showing that he can be a reliable option in the passing game.

Depth WRs Impress

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (85) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

There were multiple depth receivers who impressed in the preseason opener. Ke’Shawn Williams, a rookie receiver out of Indiana, was the standout of the group. He made two receptions for 55 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception where he made an excellent leaping grab. Veteran Scotty Miller led the team with four receptions in the contest.

Fellow rookie Roc Taylor made a pair of nice grabs as well, finishing with two catches for 38 yards. Gadget player extraordinaire Max Hurleman hauled in a pair of receptions and a touchdown as well, continuing the momentum from his impressive training camp performance.

Derrick Harmon’s Impressive Debut

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers‘ 2025 first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon was one of the few expected starters to play in the preseason opener. He played a majority of the game, and he had an impact against every group Jacksonville trotted out there. The stat sheet might not show it, but he was one of the most impressive defenders on the field the entire game.

Position-less Players

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heywar
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) congratulates tight end Connor Heyward (83) on his fumble recovery against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There are two solid players on the Steelers’ training camp roster that feel positionless despite their skill. Those two players are defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tight end Connor Heyward. The talent is undeniable, but neither feels like a fit with the system the Steelers want to play.

Leal was lined up as an edge rusher for this contest and failed to stand out. He lacks the burst needed to get to the quarterback or flank out into coverage, but he’s not strong enough to bull rush an offensive tackle like T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith do.

Then there’s the younger Heyward brother, fighting for a roster spot. He’s the fourth tight end on the depth chart, and despite sure hands, he’s the smallest and worst blocker of the bunch. With a bunch of receivers impressing and a handful of running backs playing well, it’s hard to see how Heyward could transition to a different role or outplay one of the other TEs in front of him to earn a 53-man roster spot.

