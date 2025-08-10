Steelers vs Jaguars Takeaways: Biggest Rookie Makes Instant Impact
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2025 preseason schedule with a victory, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-25. It was an offensive affair for the Steelers as they played with mostly second-string players. After finally getting to play against outside competition, there are multiple takeaways for the Steelers to consider.
Roman Wilson Takes Necessary Step
Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson played his first game action and looked solid in a limited sample size. The second-year pass-catcher hauled in two receptions for 24 yards, including a 19-yard grab in the first quarter.
The performance didn’t erase all of the doubts surrounding Wilson, but it was a necessary first step to showing that he can be a reliable option in the passing game.
Depth WRs Impress
There were multiple depth receivers who impressed in the preseason opener. Ke’Shawn Williams, a rookie receiver out of Indiana, was the standout of the group. He made two receptions for 55 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception where he made an excellent leaping grab. Veteran Scotty Miller led the team with four receptions in the contest.
Fellow rookie Roc Taylor made a pair of nice grabs as well, finishing with two catches for 38 yards. Gadget player extraordinaire Max Hurleman hauled in a pair of receptions and a touchdown as well, continuing the momentum from his impressive training camp performance.
Derrick Harmon’s Impressive Debut
The Steelers‘ 2025 first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon was one of the few expected starters to play in the preseason opener. He played a majority of the game, and he had an impact against every group Jacksonville trotted out there. The stat sheet might not show it, but he was one of the most impressive defenders on the field the entire game.
Position-less Players
There are two solid players on the Steelers’ training camp roster that feel positionless despite their skill. Those two players are defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tight end Connor Heyward. The talent is undeniable, but neither feels like a fit with the system the Steelers want to play.
Leal was lined up as an edge rusher for this contest and failed to stand out. He lacks the burst needed to get to the quarterback or flank out into coverage, but he’s not strong enough to bull rush an offensive tackle like T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith do.
Then there’s the younger Heyward brother, fighting for a roster spot. He’s the fourth tight end on the depth chart, and despite sure hands, he’s the smallest and worst blocker of the bunch. With a bunch of receivers impressing and a handful of running backs playing well, it’s hard to see how Heyward could transition to a different role or outplay one of the other TEs in front of him to earn a 53-man roster spot.
