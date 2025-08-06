Steelers Rule Out Rookie QB Against Jaguars
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have their rookie quarterback on the field when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their preseason opener. After suffering a broken finger at training camp practice, head coach Mike confirmed that Will Howard will not play.
Howard left practice after suffering a broken finger during a handoff in team drills to running back Evan Hull. Howard came up waiving his hand and was immediately checked by medical staff. He was then carted off the sideline and underwent further testing, where the break was confirmed.
Right now, Tomlin is labeling the Howard's injury as "week-to-week," but already knows he will not play against the Jaguars. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Howard is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks. Tomlin said Howard should avoid surgery, but that he is continuing to get more information and opinions on what his options will be.
Howard was seen after practice wearing a brace on his throwing hand. He did give handoffs at the beginning of practice, but was in street clothes and hanging out with the rest of the quarterbacks the rest of the time.
In his place, Skylar Thompson will receive more playing time alongside Mason Rudolph. Aaron Rodgers, who said he's open to playing in the preseason, does not believe the plan is for him to see the field in the opener.
"It's an interesting conversation," he said. "I think Mike (Tomlin) and I will have that conversation at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week."
Howard, the team's sixth-round pick, was making noise at training camp, earning the third-string placement in the team's first depth chart. Missing three preseason games could cost him an opportunity as a rookie, though. If he's unable to see the field again before Week 1, the team may decide to start him on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and keep Thompson as their third QB to start the regular season.
Pittsburgh typically has four quarterbacks on their roster throughout training camp, but with only three practices remaining, they'll stick with the three healthy options for the remained of the summer.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!