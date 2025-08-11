Steelers Star Suffers Undisclosed Injury
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their final week of training camp at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a familiar face rejoined his teammates. Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the marquee pickup for the organization this offseason, missed the last few days due to an unspecified injury. He missed several practices because of it ,and he was one of the 13 starters held out of the team's first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After a brief absence, Ramsey returned to practice for the Steelers. On a blistering hot Monday afternoon, the team's top cornerback was out on the field, stretching and participating in drills with his teammates. He didn't participate in every portion of practice, working off to the side during individual drills, but his presence was an encouraging step. Following practice, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ramsey's lingering health concerns. In response, Tomlin downplayed
"It's just day-to-day," Tomlin stated. "He'll be back. I think he's scheduled to participate tomorrow. Obviously Thursday working against the (Tampa Bay) Bucs is a big day."
What Tomlin emphasized instead, was the opportunity that Ramsey's absence left. As Tomlin likes to point out, whenever one of his top veterans is out, it opens up more chances and reps for fringe players to impress the coaching staff.
"Often times when I remove a guy like him," Tomlin explained. "It's about the opportunity that it provides others from a reps standpoint and so it's been good on both accounts."
Ramsey is now back in action and ready to help transform this defense into a top unit in the NFL. That was the expectation when the team traded former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. Ramsey's arrival marked the first time in recent years under Tomlin that the team's secondary depth was a strength and not a burning question. Ramsey, veteran Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. are three dominant corners who are all capable of shutting down top receiving options in man-to-man or zone coverage.
The 30-year-old Ramsey remains one of the best CBs in the NFL, even as he enters his 10th season in the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro corner is coming off a season where he recorded two interceptions and succesfully defended 11 passes.
Not only that, Ramsey brings a fiery edge to the football field. Already in camp, his fierce and dogged mentality has had a positive impact on the rest of the defense as they attempt to become a top unit in the NFL.
