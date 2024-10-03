Steelers Legend Announces Fight Against Former Bengals WR
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL world is about to get a taste of more MMA this winter as Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison announced that he and former Cincinnati Bengals great Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson would take the ring in New Orleans before the Super Bowl.
Johnson announced the match on Twitter. Then, Harrison replied, sending a stern message to his former rival: " You won't be able to stand once I get done with you."
Harrison said the match will be five rounds.
This comes after Johnson made comments on Inside the NFL about how he used to intimidate players before Bengals-Steelers matchups. The show then cut to a video of Johnson and Harrison getting into a scrum before kickoff.
A promotor has not confirmed the fight or the date, therefore, this is currently word of mouth between the two former superstars. But there are few things that might sound more exciting than these two going head-to-head before kickoff.
If the entertainment business knew what they were doing, they wouldn't hesitate to scoop this fight up. Football fans are always interested in former players, and if you put someone with a massive podcast and analyst following like Johnson against one of the scaries football players to ever play in Harrison, fans are going to watch.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!