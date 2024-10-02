Source: Steelers 'Absolutely In' on Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in landing another big-name wide receiver, and have their eyes on Las Vegas Raiders' All-Pro Davante Adams. With Adams requesting a trade from Las Vegas, sources tell Steelers On SI that the Steelers are "absolutely in" on a trade for the 31-year-old.
Adams and the Raiders have seemed to hit a breaking point with reports claiming the team is actively making phone calls to gauge interest from other teams. The Steelers were expected to be involved to some capacity, and were reported to have "preliminary interest" in seeing what Adams would cost.
According to a team source, the Steelers are not looking to part with a first-round pick for Adams, but the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick and a "significant player" in return. The Steelers would then need to rework Adams's current contract to lower his massive cap hits the next two years, allowing him to stay in Pittsburgh long-term.
The Steelers are not concerned about any attitude issues revolving Adams, are more so view him as another veteran addition who can help them chase a Super Bowl this season. He'd become the starting wide receiver alongside George Pickens, with Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson working behind them.
This is a developing story. Adams and the Raiders will continue to work out the current situation, and the Steelers will continue to be involved as they try to find another star. After chasing Brandon Aiyuk all offseason, Pittsburgh is ready to make another splash, if the circumstances fit what they're comfortable with.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!