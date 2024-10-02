Report: Steelers Interested in Davante Adams Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to have a conversation about acquiring Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the team has "preliminary interest" in the All-Pro wide receiver.
Adams has reports heat up surrounding him over the last 24 hours after it was said the Raiders began calling teams to gauge their interest in the wideout. Then, according to multiple reports, Adams and his representation told Las Vegas they would like to be sent elsewhere.
Immediately, the Steelers were brought up as a potential suitor. After chasing Brandon Aiyuk all summer, only to have the receiver sign with the San Francisco 49ers, it's no secret they had an interest in acquiring a wideout. Now that Adams is on the market, Pittsburgh is being brought back into the conversation. Which, apparently, was the right call.
It's unknown what the Steelers are willing to give up for a 31-year-old wideout, but Adams remains one of the NFL's best. The three-time All-Pro has 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season, including a 110-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens.
Meanwhile, the Steelers could use help at wideout. Outside of George Pickens, the second-leading receiver through four weeks is tight end Pat Freiermuth. The second-highest receiver on the list is Calvin Austin with 125 yards and a touchdown.
