Steelers Open Return Window for OLB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the return window for outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who started the season on Injured Reserve. While he remains on IR, he now has 21 days to return to practice and be activated.
The Steelers will put Moon on the practice field for the first time since being placed on IR. They can utilize the entire 21-day window before activating him if they choose so. They can also activate him as early as this week against the Dallas Cowboys.
If they do not activate him within the window, he will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.
The Steelers could use outside linebacker help as they're banged up with two key injuries. Alex Highsmith is not expected to return this week after missing Week 4 with a groin injury. He'll test his practice availability, but Pittsburgh is planning for Herbig to play and start.
Herbig is also dealing with an injury, leaving Week 4 for a shot period of time after hurting his ankle. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he will miss some time during the practice week but is expected to play.
If Moon is activated, he'll be signed back to the 53-man roster and work behind Watt and Herbig in Week 5. DeMarvin Leal is viewed as a depth piece behind the two starters before Moon and Highsmith return.
