Steelers Legend Blasts Refs for Game-Changing Call
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison voiced his displeasure with the officiating crew in the team's Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The main call in question, which drew a Twitter response from Harrison, was a unnecessary roughness penalty on Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick late in the third quarter.
"That call on Fitzpatrick is going to change the whole outcome of this game! @NFL @steelers" Harrison wrote.
With Pittsburgh trailing 17-10, a Joe Flacco pass intended for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell fell incomplete. As Fitzpatrick was pulling up and attempting to avoid contact, he inadvertantly collided with Mitchell while leading with his shoulder.
That was enough to draw a flag, however, which gifted the Colts 15 yards and an automatic first down, halting any momentum the Steelers had built up.
Indianapolis went on to score a touchdown later in the drive, putting them up 24-10 early in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh nearly completed a comeback and had the ball down three points with mere minutes remaining, though it ultimately fell 27-24 in its first loss of the season.
Harrison sounded off once more, offering a job at the referees by stating that they played a huge hand in the outcome of the contest.
"Final score @NFLOfficiating @Colts win the game 24-27!" Harrison wrote.
Fitzpatrick expressed his displeasure with the call as well after the game.
"I thought we were playing football," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't know what we're playing at this point. Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can't hit nobody hard, can't be violent. So, I don't know what to say anymore."
The Steelers were tagged with six penalties for 54 yards while the Colts committed four infractions for 38 yards on the afternoon.
While the blame can't be placed solely on the officials for Pittsburgh's defeat, there's no denying that the call played a huge part in the result of the game nonetheless.
