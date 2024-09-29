Roman Wilson's Wait Continues for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out seven players for their Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, including rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, who continues to wait for his NFL debut.
The Steelers have made quarterback Russell Wilson (calf), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), running back Jaylen Warren (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), wide receiver Roman Wilson, and cornerback Darius Rush inactive in Week 4.
Wilson remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Justin Fields leads the offense. Wilson will dress as the emergency quarterback for another week, allowing him to play if both Fields and backup, Kyle Allen, are not able to finish the game.
Seumalo came into the weekend as doubtful after returning to practice this week. He was downgraded to out prior to the team's travel to Indianapolis. Rookie Mason McCormick is set to start at left guard. It'll mark the first career start for the fourth-round pick, who replaced Spencer Anderson.
Highsmith and Warren are set to miss their first games after suffering injuries last week. Highsmith is expected to miss multiple weeks, but wasn't not placed on Injured Reserve, hinting that he could be back within four weeks. Warren is considered week-to-week.
Nick Herbig, who is coming off a two-sack performance in Week 3, will replace Highsmith. Cordarrelle Patterson and practice squad call-up Aaron Shampklin will work behind Najee Harris at running back.
The Steelers also called up cornerback Thomas Graham, who will get a helmet over Rush.
Pruitt misses his second game with a knee injury, and will be replaced by Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams.
As for Roman Wilson, he continues to wait for his NFL debut. After returning from an ankle sprain, the third-round pick is working his way into the lineup both mentally and physically, but will not play in Week 4.
