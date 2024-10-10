Steelers' Justin Fields Addresses George Pickens Frustrations
Following a frustrating game for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in the team's Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Justin Fields discussed how he can keep him involved and composed moving forward.
Fields told reporters that he understands Pickens' frustrations are a result of his passion and competitive nature, and that he also plans on feeding him the ball consistently.
"I mean it's tough," Fields said. "You definitely gotta feel for him. He's just passionate about the game like we talked about earlier this year. He knows how great of a player he is ... I try to talk to him on the sideline, keep him up. I think that's the biggest thing, you know, keep him going, and just try to talk to him throughout the whole game and stay in his ear and say 'We're gonna need you to make a play soon, and when it happens, we're gonna need you'. So, the biggest thing is being patient and him waiting for the ball to come his way, because at the end of the day, defenses know that we're trying to get him the ball, so they're gonna game-plan and do what they can to try and stop that."
Pickens played just 34 snaps against the Dallas, which was the lowest single-game total of his career according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with three receptions for 26 yards on seven targets.
His sudden decrease in playing time was chalked up to load management by head coach Mike Tomlin instead of being inherently disciplinary for behavioral reasons, though it's a curious move considering Pickens is the Steelers' clear No. 1 option in the passing game with a lack of depth behind him at receiver.
The third-year receiver also drew attention for a statement he made with his eye black as well as his skirmish with Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis at the end of the contest, in which Pickens grabbed his face mask and yanked him to the ground.
Fields later added that because he has a pre-existing relationship with Pickens as 7-on-7 teammates in high school, he is more comfortable with pulling him aside when necessary.
"If I would've just met him this year, I probably wouldn't feel as comfortable saying that to him," Fields said. "But, since our relationship does go all the way back to high school, I think I'm more comfortable talking to him and stuff like that and kind of just trying to keep him calm."
The Steelers need Pickens to be the best version of himself in order for all parties involved to reach their ceiling, and perhaps these recent events can act as a wake-up call of sorts.
