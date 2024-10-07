Steelers' George Pickens Makes Statement With Eye Black
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is developing, and even with reports swirling about their interest in Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, they have a No. 1 wideout currently on their roster.
George Pickens has taken full advantage of his opportunity this season, breaking out in the early portion of the stadium. Despite just one 100-yard game through four weeks, Pickens has been one of the most effective players on the Steelers' offense, and would have an All-Pro worthy start if not for penalitiyes and pass interference calls.
Against the Cowboys, Pickens made sure to make himself known. Coming out after a rain delay, Pickens dawned eye black that read, "Open F****** Always," letting the NFL know his stance about his own talents.
Pickens's night didn't go as planned, as the wideout finished the game three receptions for 26 yards. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed he was on a snap count to help manage his production, and there were clear signs of frustration from the young wide receiver during the game.
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis also fired back at Pickens, trolling the wideout in the post-game tunnel. This came after tensions flared between the two in-game.
Pickens is typically "open always," but didn't have his best game as a Steeler. With the offense focused on running the football, the star wide receiver may be asking for more chances to make plays soon, which might come in the form of his eye black.
