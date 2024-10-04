Steelers Could Change QB Depth Chart vs. Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 behind Justin Fields at quarterback. Coming off a historic performance on the road in Indianapolis, the black and gold is sticking with their younger option while Russell Wilson returns from a calf injury.
But the feeling this week is different from weeks past. While there is not a sense Wilson will return as the starter, and may not start for the season - barring injury - all year, he could climb up the depth chart in Week 5.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittiapoldo believes that instead of being named inactive and only being the emergency quarterback for the Steelers, one insider believes Wilson will be active and listed as the backup behind Fields. This would be the first time Wilson is technically active for a game all season.
"That's the feeling I'm getting right now, I think," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "All along there were going to be incremental steps in this process and this is one more box to check off."
Wilson was asked about being healthy enough to be active and the No. 2 this week, and expressed doing whatever it takes to help the team and Fields against the Cowboys.
"I think the first thing is just making sure that I'm really physically ready to go, you know, every week being ready to go in some fashion. That's just kind of been my mentality, just making sure that if something happens to be ready, you know, and help us win, that’s always the case, to help us win," Wilson said. "Justin’s done a great job. Our team has too, and our guys have been battling. So I feel confident."
Kyle Allen would then drop down to the third quarterback, likely being inactive and named the emergency option.
The Steelers have not named Fields the long-term starter for this team, but head coach Mike Tomlin did hint that there's a possibility that happens if Fields continues to play well.
"There's a potential for that, but we're not there as I stand here today," Tomlin said.
Fields has thrown for 830 yards and three touchdowns this season, while rushing for 145 yards and three scores as well. He has one interception and one fumble in four games, leading the Steelers to a 3-1 record.
