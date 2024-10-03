Steelers Get Return Timeline for Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating without their second star outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith, who suffered a groin injury in Week 3 and missed Week 4's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While Highsmith is not expected to return this week against the Dallas Cowboys, the team does have some timeline on when he'll be back.
According to Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show coorospondent, Mark Kaboly, the Steelers are expecting Highsmith back in Week 7 against the New York Jets.
The Steelers could use the added boost of Highsmith. While Nick Herbig has started to show his stardom with a breakout performance in Week 3, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 4. He missed the first day of practice in Week 5, but is expected to be able to play. If he cannot, the team will be relying on T.J. Watt and DeMarvin Leal, unless they activate Jeremiah Moon, who opened his return from Injured Reserve window this week.
The Steelers also signed training camp standout Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad this week, joining Marcus Haynes, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Eku Leota.
Highsmith totaled 11 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in two and a half games this season.
