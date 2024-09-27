Steelers' Justin Fields Ready to Unleash Another Element
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 behind Justin Fields and a developing offense. To this point, Fields has shown his growth as a passer, throwing just one interception while completing 55 of 75 passes with two touchdowns and a running score.
But this is just the beginning. Fields is going to continue to grow as a throwing quarterback, and seems headed in the right direction to quiet a lot of doubters this season. He still has broke out one of the most exciting parts of his game, though, which is he knowns is waiting in his back pocket for the right opportunity.
To this point in the season, Fields has rushed for just 90 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he rushed for 657. The year before, 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.
And he knows at some point, he'll get to put his legs to work for the Steelers.
"I need toget my legs going a little bit. It hasn't been by design, but, shoot, onceI see my guys downfield, they can run a little bit faster than me, I think, or I don't know, but I'm just going tosay they can. But shoot, I definitely want to get the ball to the playmakers downfield, whenever they're open and create opportunities for those guys," Fields said.
Pittsburgh's offense is built for their playmakers to make the most out of a play. It's also leaning heavily on the running game behind Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. But at some point, they're going to break out their secret weapon which is Fields' athleticism.
"I love his professionalism, his consistent approach to work, he’s got an even-keel demeanor that’s good for leadership," head coach Mike Tomlin said about Fields before the season. "And I’ve been surprised by his athleticism to be quite honest with you. I’ve seen video, obviously, but to see it up close and personal every day, he’s a special athlete, man. He can do a lot."
That athleticism has shown itself on key third downs and times when Fields makes more out of a play than is available. It'll continue to showcase itself with such a mobile quarterback on the field. But at some point, Fields is going to take off running, and the Steelers are going to unlock a whole new element of their offense.
