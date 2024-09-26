Colts LB Sends Warning to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 4, but despite their struggles in recent weeks, the players in Indy are confident.
It's almost a rule of thumb in the NFL that wherever the Steelers play, their fanbase shows up. Steelers Nation might be the best crowd in football, and the expectation in Indianapolis is no different.
But Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is sending an early and blunt message. Speaking with the media, he made sure to let Pittsburgh know that Lucas Oil Stadium is different, and for the players, they're entering "their home" in Week 4.
"I know the Pittsburgh fans, they are going to try and come in here," Franklin said. "They like to travel, so I’m looking forward to us fighting back. It is always a talented and tough team when we play Pittsburgh. We know the brand of football that they like to play, but it’s our house, and we make the rules."
The Steelers have filled their two away arenas so far this stadium, with head coach Mike Tomlin and linebacker T.J. Watt thanking fans for their impact in Atlanta and Denver. Now, they're faced with a six hour drive to Indianapolis, which won't seem as far as a flight across the country to Mile High.
Even with the warning, the Colts should expect black and gold to fill their stadium. It's a rare occassion that Terrible Towels don't fly through a venue if the Steelers are playing, and with a 3-0 football team, and Franklin really challenging their presence, it might be even stronger.
This will be the first time Pittsburgh has faced Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor at the same time. Even with Indianapolis struggling early in the season, the defense is going to need help from the crowd to raddle the Colts stars in Week 4.
