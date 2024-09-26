Steelers Trade? AFC Team Could Call for QB
After Justin Fields has helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-0 start as the team's starting quarterback, Russell Wilson may find himself on the move.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter theorized that the Miami Dolphins may reach out and gauge the Steelers' interest in trading Wilson due to their 1-2 start to the year and injury concerns regarding Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered the third concussion of his professional career in Week 2.
"I would call Pittsburgh, and I would say 'What would you want for Russell Wilson?'" Schefter said.
Schefter made it clear that he wasn't reporting on Miami's interest, and was rather throwing out names who could make sense for the team if they look for outside options at the position.
He also mentioned Zach Wilson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, respectively, as players who could fit the Dolphins' needs.
There's been some debate about the Steelers' potential willingness to send Wilson elsewhere as Fields continues to excel, though there's yet to be any inclination that such a scenario could form into a reality.
Wilson is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in the league, having won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2013 season while also owning stats and accolades that resemble a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy resume.
Furthermore, when he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason, both sides fully expected that he would be the team's starter. A calf injury during training camp complicated matters, but Wilson did ultimately triumph over Fields for the job entering the regular season.
As we know, however, Wilson reaggravated that injury ahead of Week 1 and has yet to fully participate in practice or appear in a contest for the Steelers since. Perhaps there's a world where he takes over for Fields later in the year, but it doesn't feel like the team is going to execute that move anytime soon.
There's no doubt that Wilson's presence in the locker room and in the quarterback room is a huge plus for Pittsburgh. At the same time, he doesn't have ample time left in his career at 35-years-old, and it's hard not to ponder about whether or not he'd welcome an opportunity to start elsewhere in the league.
The Steelers would love to keep him around, but maybe it's worth exploring trades for the veteran signal caller given how well the team has performed in his absence.
