Jim Harbaugh Blames Steelers TE for Chargers Suspension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away winners in Week 3 over the Los Angeles Chargers, handing Jim Harbaugh and company their first loss of the season. On top of that, the NFL decided to suspended star safety Derwin James for one game due to repeated violations of the NFL's safety rules.
The hit the league suspended him for was a tackle on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
While the Steelers are moving on, the Chargers are trying to figure out why James was used as an example with the suspension. And when asked about it, Harbaugh made it known he believes it was Freiermuth who caused the head-to-head contact, not James.
"There was not a defenseless player, changed his course, and I thought that Derwin’s helmet was stiff-armed by Mr. Freiermuth," Harbaugh said. "I thought that caused his head to make the contact, and I thought the contact was first with the forearm, then the shoulder, then the head."
James appealed the NFL's decision but it was denied. He also reached out to ask for advice on how he could improve his technique to avoid situations like this in the future.
"The evidence is right there on the tape. Look at all his 20-some tackles on the season and he is going out his way, literally going out of his way, sometimes giving up yards, so that he can not injure another player or hit him with the head. I’m disappointed," Harbaugh said.
The Steelers dealt with a situation like this last season when safety Damontae Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after a hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The NFL continues to crack down on limiting head injuries, but suspensions and discipline from the league will likely continue to come with criticism.
