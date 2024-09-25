Steelers Have Two New Names for WR Trades
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the prowl for another weapon in the passing game ahead of the trade deadline.
After falling short in their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk and other top wide receiver options during the offseason, ESPN's Dan Graziano expects the Steelers to be aggressive once again as they look to supplement their offense.
"Where the Steelers' offense is probably still a little short is at wide receiver, where George Pickens is the nominal No. 1 by default but is still working on being a consistently reliable part of the offense," Graziano wrote. "The Steelers were active on the wide receiver market in the offseason -- remember, they had a real chance to land Brandon Aiyuk had the 49ers not been able to extend him -- and I expect them to continue to monitor the receiver trade market as the deadline approaches. Tennessee's DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville's Christian Kirk are two veterans who could conceivably become available and might be appealing to the Steelers if their teams continue to lose and fall out of the playoff race."
Pittsburgh is one of five teams off to a 3-0 start, and while its defense has led the charge, the offense has largely held its own as well.
Justin Fields has come over from the Chicago Bears and performed admirably within Arthur Smith's offense, showing tangible progress as a passer in place of the injured Russell Wilson.
Zach Frazier has also shined as a rookie at center, and the Steelers feature a number of established players at skill positions such as Pickens, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth who have the potential to form the nucleus of a successful offense.
As Graziano noted, however, there's a glaring hole in the receiver room. There aren't any true alternatives to Pickens as of now, and that simply cannot remain the case if Pittsburgh is to make a deep playoff run.
Van Jefferson, who entered the year as the starter opposite of Pickens on the outside, has three receptions for 15 yards on the season. Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller both had nice showings against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but have yet to establish themselves as consistent threats.
Rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson is set to make his NFL debut in the near future after battling through an ankle injury that he suffered at the beginning of training camp, so perhaps his presence will reinvigorate the position group and unlock something within the offense.
Even if Wilson comes in and is an immediate producer, the Steelers should stay diligent in their search for a starting receiver. Whether it's Hopkins, Kirk or the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton, bringing another premier weapon on deck could do wonders for the team.
