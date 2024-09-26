Steelers Almost Lost Justin Fields to AFC North Rival
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the season with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but are now walking into Week 4, undefeated behind Justin Fields and a quickly-improving offense.
But things almost didn't work out for the Steelers they way they did.
Pittsburgh's original plan this offseason was to roll with Wilson and Kenny Pickett at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears were trying to figure out if they were going to trade Fields and draft Caleb Williams, or stick with Fields and go in a different direction in the NFL Draft.
After Pickett made it known he wanted out of Pittsburgh, general manager Omar Khan finalized a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Next thing you know, he was also putting the finishing touches on a deal with the Bears, bringing Fields to the AFC North with the Steelers.
He almost ended up in a different AFC North uniform, though. Speaking on Cam Heyward's podcast, Not Just Football, Fields said one of the teams pursuing him this offseason was the Baltimore Ravens. The Los Angeles Chargers were another name to watch. Ultimately, the Bears listened to Fields and sent him to a team without a solidified quarterback in Pittsburgh.
If Fields did end up in Baltimore, he'd be spending the season behind Lamar Jackson but would add another dynamic passer to the offense that could've made things more difficult for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are very thankful they ended up with the former first-round pick over every team, but especially Baltimore.
Fields is 3-0, completing 55 of 75 passes for 518 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He's also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.