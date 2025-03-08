Steelers QB Justin Fields to Test Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Steelers' plans of re-signing Justin Fields may have hit a significant snag.
Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Fields intends on entering free agency despite Pittsburgh's interest in a reunion.
Talks between Fields and the Steelers have reportedly taken place in recent days and weeks, though there's evidently been little progress towards a deal up to this point.
Perhaps a material shift in negotiations could occur before the legal tampering period begins on March 10 that keeps the 26-year-old quarterback in Pittsburgh, but the situation is not trending in that direction at the moment.
Fields is expected to generate a strong market in free agency, with teams like the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans linked to him as they look to fill their own vacancies behind center.
He owes himself the right to gauge his value in free agency and potentially cash in while earning a starting job. Because Fields holds all of the leverage in discussions with the Steelers, he should make out quite well even if he does remain with the team.
The consensus from reporters around the situation is that Fields may not be gung-ho about signing with Pittsburgh due to reservations about whether or not he'd be the clear-cut top dog.
Those feelings eminate from this past season, during which he was benched from Week 7 on after Russell Wilson recovered from a calf injury. Fields was impressive when he played, however, guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 record as a starter while throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in addition to running for 231 yards and five scores across that stretch.
Pittsburgh isn't out of options if Fields walks, as it could pivot to Wilson, another veteran or possibly even the NFL Draft, but it would put quite the dent in their offseason plans.
