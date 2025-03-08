Jets Becoming Real Threat to Steelers QB Plans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing dangerous territory in their staring contest with Justin Fields before the start of the legal tampering period on March 10.
The franchise's predisposition towards Fields is an open secret, and the 26-year-old represents their best fit at quarterback among the players available this offseason.
Nevertheless, the two sides don't appear close to working out a contract, which is a hair-raising reality for the Steelers considering Fields holds all the leverage at the moment.
Should a deal not come to fruition before he is allowed to speak with other teams, all bets would be off for Pittsburgh. There's plenty of signal caller vacancies out there across the NFL, and Fields is in line to ignite a bidding war on the open market.
The New York Jets have been linked to him with regularity since their new regime officially pulled the plug on the Aaron Rodgers experiment, and FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz further lent credence to that notion on Friday.
"The #Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources," Schultz wrote on X.
"They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing?"
Aaron Glenn, New York's head coach, is well-acquainted with Fields from their days doing battle in the NFC North, as the former was the Detroit Lions' defense coordinator while the latter played for the Chicago Bears from 2021 to 2023.
Pittsburgh reportedly would prefer to re-sign Fields to a shorter-term contract, though he may have reservations about returning to the team given that he was benched in favor of Russell Wilson from Week 7 onward last season despite performing at a relatively high level in his six starts.
Talks are believed to be ongoing between Fields and the Steelers, though the clock is ticking. If the organization can't find a way to retain him before noon EST on Monday, then they may have their hands tied and be forced to pivot.
