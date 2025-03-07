Steelers Trade Package for DK Metcalf, Big Defensive News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver and have indicated that they want to make some sort of splash before free agency ends. Well, they'll likely sign someone, with names like Darius Slayton on their radar. But a blockbuster trade could also be on the horizon.
Metcalf became available for all NFL teams via trade when the Seattle Seahawks opened the door for a move. The 27-year-old will turn 28 by the start of the season and is coming off another 900-yard season. To date, he's never finished a year with less than 900 yards or five touchdowns.
So, would the Steelers consider him? That would depend on price. A number that has been revealed, and is exactly what everyone thought it was going to be.
It's time to weigh the pros and cons about the Steelers approaching Metcalf. They could use some experience at wide receiver, and Metcalf is easily the biggest name available. But what are they giving up for a move? Maybe more pieces that they'll need to try and make a run this season.
Meanwhile, the team got some defense news that means a lot for their plans. The team is bringing back one of their most intriguing players, but it brings up questions. What is his role going to be? And what does it mean for others at the inside linebacker position?
Maybe the answers come as a bit of a surprise.
Expect plenty of movement for the Steelers, but none of it will happen before Justin Fields. Quarterback watch for the Steelers is in full force, and they're hitting the point where something must happen. We have all the latest updates surrounding the Steelers and their negotiations at the quarterback position heading into the final days before free agency.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!